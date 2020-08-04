BRD’s CEO remembers leading the Bitcoin help line during the early days of cryptomontages

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Adam Traidman, the CEO of the BRD wallet provider, said he ran a phone support line for crypt coin users during the company’s early days.

After starting BRD, formerly called Breadwallet, in 2015, Traidman recalls that the company’s CMO decided to launch the „Bitcoin Therapy Line“ without consulting the other company executives.

Traidman initially thought the idea was crazy, stating, „At that time, other large Bitcoin companies like Coinbase and others had no phone support, and their average email response times were days or weeks. And there we were, without any proper system, […] literally with only a phone and a human.“

„Flooded with calls“

Despite his concern, Traidman stated that the company was immediately „flooded with calls“.

„We offered a hotline so people could call and ask basic questions, and I asked everyone in my company to spend a few hours a week answering the phone.“

Traidman observed that many callers were struggling to find a way to prove the validity of their Internet connection, many of whom were frustrated by the lack of resources related to cryptomonics outside of it.

Traidman reports talking to a wide range of people from all walks of life, including a Kansas plumber and a retired military officer who lives near Manila.

„It really touched people. Now I look back and I’m really glad we did it,“ he said.

Crypto education is key

Traidman stressed the importance of educational resources to boost the adoption of cryptoactives.

He noted that the therapy phone line „only reached a small part of the world," adding that „there is a lot more information that needs to be given on the consumer side and on the business side.

While acknowledging that there is currently some inequality in the education of consumers and companies about blockchain technology, Traidman predicts that both sides „will meet in the middle“ and drive accelerated adoption.

„Think of it as the early days of the Internet. You see a huge boost in adoption by enthusiasts and people sometimes doing good things, sometimes doing bad things. And then when corporations get involved, […] they offer products and services that touch many more users and many more eyes. And as a result of that, it’s like a bridge over that gap.“

Traidman said the growing number of high-tech companies such as Robinhood and Square and large banks such as Fidelity and JPMorgan are similarly driving consumers and businesses forward with regard to cryptomonies.

„I think you’ll see … those two worlds coming together where the consumer and the business coincide, that’s when it’s really going to start growing fast,“ Traidman added.