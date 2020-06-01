Fire Prevention at Home

Fire is the scariest thing to happen at home. It will not only endanger the property but the people living in it as well. There are several fire hazards at home. This is why fire is likely to occur. In order to avoid such tragedy, you have to make sure that you take the precautionary measures to avoid it. There are several things you can do to keep your home safe from fire.https://blogsafetytips.yolasite.com/

Here are a few tips to prevent fire at home:

1. Keep the electricity hazards in mind. In most cases, electricity starts a fire and when it does, it spreads right away. In order to prevent this from happening, avoid using extension cords. If you have to use one, make sure that it is in good condition, no wire is exposed. Do not place it under a rug or twist the wires around a hook or a nail.Fire Prevention

2. Have the electrical lines and other items relating to it checked regularly. Unplug the appliances that are not in used. Prevent overheating of the appliances by giving it space for the air to pass through. If your fuse box blows up often, reduce the number of appliances you are using. If you are to use light bulb, make sure that it is not too strong for your furniture.

3. Observe the right precaution in the kitchen as well. Keep the flammable materials and ingredients away from the live flame. You should also observe proper precautions when cooking. Do not wear anything that will easily get caught in the flame.

4. If you are using candles in the room, keep them away from flammable objects like drapes and curtains. Put it out before leaving the room as well. Do the same for your heater. Turn it off when not in use and see to it that it is away from flammable objects at home. Aside from the drapes, there are the carpets and furniture. Make sure that you position it in a secured area where it cannot be easily tipped by the guess, children and pets.

5. You should also keep the items that can cause fire away from the reach of the children. This includes matches and lighters. You should also keep the flammable liquids or chemicals away from them as they may play with it when you are cooking or around the fireplace. You have to talk to them about fire hazards, it is always better to be extra careful.

6. Install smoke detectors and make sure that you check them regularly. Smoke detectors are useless if they are damaged. See to it that they are always reliable and place them strategically around your house.

7. Most importantly, invest in fire safety equipment. You should have fire extinguishers ready at home. Remember to place them in visible and accessible areas. Make sure that the members in the family know how to use it as well. Additionally, you should have a plan. Let your family know the exit they can use when a fire breaks.

Always take fire preventive measures. However, it is also essential that you are ready if ever it happens.