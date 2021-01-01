Home Security Systems and Emergency Services

Home Security is the act of securing your home against intruders, while you are not at home. Home security consists of both the security equipment installed on a property and people’s personal security practices. Security hardware usually includes alarm systems, locks, door alarms, cameras, and security monitoring systems. Home security can be broken down into three major areas: protection of individual assets (including ones such as jewelry, money, and other valuables), prevention of crime, and emergency preparedness. All of these areas require different tactics and techniques to protect you against intruders and criminals.

Home Security Systems

The most common home security system in North America is a burglar alarm system. Most home security companies offer free installation and monitoring of your basic alarm system or you can upgrade to more advanced features that are monitored via an off-site, keypunch-based modem. Burglar alarms typically consist of an indoor/outdoor motion detector sensor, a high-decibel siren, a battery backup keypad, and the ability to monitor via telephone, email, or mobile device. Additional options may include a video imaging system and pet immune passive infrared technology. https://www.wikihow.com/Secure-Your-Home

Home security systems are designed to prevent crime by preventing unauthorized entry. Security companies typically design escape routes for criminal activity and monitor entry points in homes, offices, retail stores, and other buildings. Security providers use passive infrared technology or thermal imaging to detect suspicious or dangerous areas and equipment to avoid a building being broken into. In addition, many offer a rapid response team that will enter certain premises within a set amount of time in the event of an emergency. These companies may also provide 24 hour emergency service as well as a round-the-clock help desk support.

Home security systems usually consist of two types of devices: sensors and accessories. Sensors refer to things such as window and door sensors, pet and fenced animal sensors, lighting detectors, motion sensors, door contacts, and microwave transmitters. Accessories are items such as window shades, alarm chimes, and glass break detectors. Most products have a limited lifetime warranty. Most home security companies offer door, window, and pet-immune motion sensors as well as door contacts, glass break detectors, door chimes, and glass detector chimes. Some manufacturers may provide all three in one package.

The Home Security Company of America offers several popular smart-home devices. They include the Alarm Sensor Monitor, which allows a homeowner to remotely control access to their home and security systems via cellular, wireless, or Internet-connected technology; the iConnect Home Security Gateway with Voice Recognition; and the iSense Smart Lock. The iConnect system connects with the Alarm Sensor Monitor and the iSense Smart Lock through a gateway installed in the front doors of the house. The iSense Smart Lock can be accessed with a PIN or serial number rather than a traditional key code.

Emergency services monitoring is also offered by Home Security Systems of America. Some devices can monitor the fire or medical alarm, while others can be connected to television and telephone lines to contact local emergency services. Other types of monitored alarms are silent, which are connected to monitored cameras and microphones to alert the home security system owners when intruders arrive without an audible siren. Silent alarm systems are typically connected to emergency services personnel with a phone call or computer alert.

iHome Security is a leading manufacturer of mobile application solutions for security systems and home automation. iHome Security has integrated the world’s most advanced technology with its state-of-the-art system that is easy to install, manage, and use. Using a single account, homeowners can monitor their home with the push of a button, access their account through a web portal, and send alerts to emergency services through text messages, email, or automated cellular or web alerts. For added protection, iHome Security offers motion detection, photo and video surveillance, and glass break detectors. The iHome Security system is also compatible with many other security system providers.

Home Security Systems of America offers monitoring centers that allow clients to connect their cameras to the company’s system for monitoring. A monitoring center is a computer server that receives live footage from cameras around the home via a data cable, wireless network or Internet connection. The system will then notify the home security system owners with a variety of notifications, such as motion detection, notification via email, or audio and video transmission over the company’s telephone system. There is usually a monthly charge for using the monitoring center. However, there are no annual fees for using the service.