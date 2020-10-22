NFTs continue to enjoy great popularity. Several portals report record sales for the third portal.

The boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continues

In particular, the operation on peer-to-peer marketplaces has given the trading volume a huge boost. From digital art to basketball , NFTs have a wide variety of use cases. Demand has risen sharply lately: As the crypto analysis company Messari reports, the trading volume with NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain has meanwhile exceeded the mark of 120 million US dollars.

After that, the demand for NFTs has also increased due to the gaming industry. The French gaming giant Ubisoft has even developed an entire game around NFTs. The research also reveals which tokens were the most popular. These include, for example, cards with luminaries in the crypto industry such as Hayden Adams from Uniswap or the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin.

The number of users who are using the peer-to-peer NFT marketplace OpenSeainteracted, is now over 25,000. Founded in early 2018 by Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah in the slipstream of CryptoKitties, the platform recorded a record volume of 2 million US dollars in September alone. OpenSea now has between 600 and 700 legitimate projects.

Digital art also fuels NFTs

The marketplace for digital art Rarible was also on the rise in the third quarter of 2020. Here the volume rose to more than 10 million US dollars. By constantly buying and selling NFTs, the traders were able to earn the RARI token.

Dapper Labsalso has record sales . On the one hand, the company founded the flow blockchain including the flow token, which enables NFTs to interact with one another. The underlying system wants to ensure scalability without impairing decentralization or fragmenting the network. Behind this is the idea that the ongoing boom in NFTs could overload Ethereum’s infrastructure in the near future. Critics have already pointed out the high electricity and gas costs and the sluggish performance several times.